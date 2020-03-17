Man dead following crash on Highway 101 in Coldbrook, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old man from Annapolis County died at the scene of a crash on Highway 101 Tuesday.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred at 10:15 a.m. between a westbound pickup truck and a small car that was entering the highway at Exit 14.

A preliminary investigation determined the small car, occupied by a man and a woman, did a U-turn once it entered the highway and was struck by the westbound pickup truck.

Police said the driver of the small car died at the scene.

The sole occupant of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS for medical treatment.

RCMP said the collision resulted in the closure of Highway 101 between Exits 14 and 15 for several hours.

Police also noted that the investigation is ongoing.