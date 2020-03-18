Coronavirus: Peterborough offering free transit, closes household hazardous waste depot

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has waived fares for passengers on its transit services in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Effective immediately, customers will not be required to pay or show fare media to board buses on all Peterborough Transit buses.

“This eliminates the personal contact that is required for the physical exchange of fares,” the city said. “All customers will board the bus using the rear door with [the] exception of individuals with accessibility needs.”

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in the region.

@ptbo_transit continues to take measures for your safety. Effective immediately fare will not be required to board the bus. All customers with the exception of those with accessibility requirements will be required to board at the rear of the bus. pic.twitter.com/cUVtf0yTMV — Laurie Stratton – Manager, Peterborough Transit (@LaurieStratton6) March 18, 2020

Other transit measures being taken include the following:

All customer waiting areas and restrooms at the Simcoe Street bus terminal are closed to the public.

Transit drivers are monitoring the number of passengers to reduce loads and promote social distancing.

Seats directly behind transit drivers are not in service.

Real-time service updates are available on Twitter @Ptbo_Transit.

For transit-related questions, people are asked to call the customer service line at 705-745-0525 or visit the city’s website for any changes that may impact travel plans.

The city is also implementing some changes to garbage and recycling services, however curbside collection continues as scheduled:

The city and county household hazardous waste and e-waste drop-off depot is closed until further notice.

The recycling depot at 390 Pido Rd. will remain open for drop-offs.

The Peterborough city and county landfill is experiencing very high traffic, causing lengthy wait times. The city discourages unnecessary or non-essential visits to the landfill at this time.

The provincial offences office at 99 Simcoe St. is closed through March 31. Many services are available online.

To contact the office, call 705-742-7777, ext. 2099. For an up-to-date list of affected municipal services and facilities, please visit www.peterborough.ca/covid19.

