Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Peterborough area: health unit

Peterborough Public Health has confirmed its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

During a media conference on Wednesday morning, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, stated test results confirm the second case in its jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

She said the individual was in close contact with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 which was announced on Sunday afternoon.

“This person was tested here at Peterborough Public Health, and all the necessary precautions were taken,” she said. “The person was directed to self-isolate at home, and we will be following up with the individual to identify any close contacts that will be tested.”

The first confirmed case was a man in his 30s who travelled to Spain and Portugal in late February. He returned home on Feb. 24 and began to have flu-like symptoms on March 1. He visited Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 12.

Trent University confirmed the man is associated with its Peterborough campus.

The health unit said the first patient is “doing well” as he continues to self-isolate at home.

The health unit is now testing any individual in contact with the second confirmed case – more details on the case will be released later Wednesday.

“We are not testing anyone without symptoms,” she noted. “The test will not work on people without symptoms. This is a test that identifies the virus. If you do not have symptoms we can not test you. It would be a waste of a test. Those tests are so precious right now.”

The health unit says the first confirmed case was in close contact with 12 other individuals who all being tested. Test results can take up to four to five days, she noted.

“Because of the high volumes of people being tested across the Ontario, our turnaround time for test results is now up to 4 days,” she said. “So that means people who have been tested have to remain in self-isolation till they are advised by a public health nurse, or potentially by the physician who ordered the test, that they are either positive or negative.”

Salvaterra noted as of Tuesday it had received more than 700 calls and 100 messages left to the health unit’s hotline with questions about COVID-19. The longest wait time for a live call was under nine minutes since the health unit has relocated some staff to answer phones.

“I can say with confidence that the social distancing is now being implemented,” she said. “In fact we had very strong compliance yesterday with the closing of Peterborough bars and changes to the restaurants. We had full compliance yesterday. We did not have to issue any Section 13 orders to close establishments. I just wanted to send a note of thanks out to all of the operators in Peterborough for being such great partners”

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has opened an COVID-19 assessment centre at its emergency department but advise people should be referred by health professionals before visiting.

