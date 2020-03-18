Edmonton answers the call for emergency animal foster families in a matter of hours

In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and Alberta now being under a public state of emergency, there is still good in our city and in the hearts of animal lovers.

On Tuesday morning, the Edmonton Humane Society put out a notice asking Edmontonians who could take in animals to foster while the EHS closed its doors to contact them.

“We are preparing for the possibility that due to the need for taking in animals while few animals are leaving our care, we may reach our capacity,” the statement read. “While EHS will not euthanize any animal for time or space, it is imperative that we do not go over-capacity as this would compromise the welfare of the animals in our shelter.”

On Tuesday evening, the EHS issued another statement saying it had closed foster applications due to an “outpouring of support.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone for their generosity and willingness to help animals in need,” CEO Liza Sunley said.

UPDATE: Due to the outpouring of support from all of you, we have now closed foster volunteer applications. THANK YOU for your generosity & willingness to help animals in need! If you wish to be notified when applications re-open, let us know here–> https://t.co/XNjbcV7llA — Edmonton Humane Society (@EdmontonHumane) March 17, 2020

Anyone who applied to be a foster volunteer that was not immediately matched with an animal will be kept on a contact list. If new animals come into the care of EHS, those people will be contacted.

“We will re-open the application form when we are in need of more foster volunteers,” Sunley said. “Those who are still interested in fostering can sign up on our website to be notified when are accepting applications again.”

While the EHS is closing its doors for the time being, it said it will continue to take in animals on an emergency basis including:

stray animals found outside of the city who are in distress due to illness or injury

owner-surrender animals who are in distress due to illness or injury or who are unable to find any alternative care arrangements

transfers

Walk ins will not be accepted, but anyone who has an animal that may need to go to the facility is asked to call 780-491-3521.