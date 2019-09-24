Canada
September 24, 2019 10:56 am

Edmonton Humane Society unveils mobile spay and neuter unit for low-income pet owners

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Edmonton Humane Society unveils its mobile spay and neuter unit Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The program is meant to make the services more accessible to low-income pet owners.

Courtesy, Edmonton Humane Society
As a way to help make spay and neuter surgeries more accessible for pet owners facing financial challenges, the Edmonton Humane Society is unveiling a brand new tool.

The EHS has launched a new mobile surgical unit, which will be used to take spay and neuter services on the road inside a cargo trailer. It’s meant to remove the transportation barrier many face in accessing the service for their pets.

“We are very proud to see the dream of having a mobile spay and neuter vehicle realized,” EHS CEO Liza Sunley said.

The new unit, which has been in the works for three years, is part of the society’s Prevent Another Littler Subsidy (PALS).

The subsidized program provides spay and neuter services to pet owners who meet low-income eligibility requirements. PALS services are offered for a fee of $25 per cat and $50 per dog.

Since it launched in 2012, the EHS has spayed and neutered 6,397 animals through the PALS program.

While successful, the EHS found one of the challenges with the PALS program was that people using the service had trouble finding pet-friendly transportation to and from the animal shelter.

“This mobile unit will bring us one step closer to removing those barriers so that more pets can be altered,” Sunley said.

“Spaying and neutering is key to proactively preventing unwanted litters and reducing the number of homeless pets that come into animal shelters like ours.”

The EHS will have its new mobile unit on display at the Bissell Centre on Tuesday, as part of a pilot program. The organization hopes to have the mobile unit fully operating in the community in 2020.

Animals must be seven years old or younger to be accepted in the PALS program. Pets are also vaccinated and microchipped during their appointment.

Appointments for the PALS program are fully booked for the rest of the year. Applications for 2020 will reopen at the end of December.

