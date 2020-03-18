Menu

Health

HRM to deliver COVID-19 planning update, as cases rise in Nova Scotia

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 12:44 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 12:46 pm
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage will join top city officials and emergency planners in a COVID-19 update on March 18, 2020.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage will join top city officials and emergency planners in a COVID-19 update on March 18, 2020. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Halifax officials are set to update the public on their COVID-19 pandemic planning efforts this afternoon.

Led by Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, the press conference will be livestreamed on the Halifax Regional Municipality’s Facebook page, beginning at 2 p.m. AST.

The municipality is following cues from the provincial government as it responds to the crisis, shuttering customer service desks, restricting public transit and encouraging employees to work from home.

There are now 12 cases of novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, all affecting individuals between the ages of 30 and 80.

READ MORE: Expired license? Parking ticket? N.S. governments champion online services in response to COVID-19

Earlier this week, the municipality closed all of its recreational centres, libraries, pools, arenas and planning and development centres in an effort to fight the spread of infection.

Story continues below advertisement

Encouraging social distancing even further, Halifax Transit has waived fares for riders, restricted the number of passengers on buses and ferries, and implemented strict new cleaning regimes.

READ MORE: IWK Health Centre introduces ‘no visitors’ policy amid coronavirus pandemic

Halifax Regional Council has cancelled its upcoming meeting, opting to handle most agenda affairs remotely until further notice, while Nova Scotia Power is offering relief to some customers by promising to keep the lights on even if bills go unpaid during the pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
