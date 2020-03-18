Coronavirus: Halifax Regional Police to close 2 of its service locations

Send this page to someone via email

As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Halifax Regional Police announced that it will close two of its service locations starting Thursday.

The Central Division Community Office located at the Halifax Shopping Centre and the Spryfield Community Office will be closed to the public, until further notice.

HRP said that the services provided at the Halifax Shopping Center and Spryfield locations may be accessed at Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street, East Division in Dartmouth and West Division in Bedford.

“To limit the number of visitors to our facilities, we encourage you to report incidents by phone,” said police in a press release.

For emergencies, people can call 911 and for non-emergency matters to call (902) 490-5016.

“We continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and will act based on the best advice of health experts to protect the safety and well-being of residents and our employees,” Police said.

“We will provide additional updates as they become available.”