Tiny Township declares state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

Tiny Township’s Deputy Mayor Steffen Walma declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Township officials say the declaration was taken as a “precaution” so that the municipality can access additional resources and funding to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It is imperative that we work together to take care of one another during this unprecedented time,” Walma said in a statement.

“Residents are reminded of the importance of social distancing to help flatten the curve and protect the community’s vulnerable populations.”

According to Tiny Township’s website, residents are not required to take any action in response to the emergency declaration but are encouraged to practice social distancing, follow recommendations to control the spread of the virus and to check official resources for updates.

A list of municipal closures can be found here.

On Wednesday, a COVID-19 assessment centre opened in Collingwood. An assessment facility also opened in Barrie on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province over COVID-19. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health also reported the province’s first possible coronavirus-related death — a 77-year-old Barrie man who came into close contact with another positive case.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 189 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, five of which have been resolved. There have been 569 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada.

