Siblings put on porch concert for elderly neighbour in COVID-19 isolation

In these trying times during the novel coronavirus outbreak, a little bit of music goes a long way.

As many around the world self-isolate to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 transmission, two Ohio siblings took to an elderly neighbour’s porch to bring her the gift of song.

Taran Tien, 9, and his sister, Calliope, 6, broke out their cellos and headed to neighbour Helena Schlam’s home after finding out she was in self-isolation, CNN reports.

The neighbourhood kids dressed to the nines, wearing a suit and dress for their important performance on Monday.

Schlam didn’t need any groceries or essentials, but she seemingly couldn’t say no to a live concert.

The woman sat a safe distance away as the youngsters filled her porch with classical music, a favourite of hers, the publication says.

“It was so delightful. It was a little cold, but I just put on an extra coat,” Schlam, who hadn’t left her home in five days, told the Columbus Dispatch. “The kids are really quite talented, and it was so much fun.”

Neighbour and reporter Jackie Borchardt shared photos and footage on Twitter of the sweet moment, writing: “My elderly neighbour is self-isolating. So the neighbour kids are playing her a cello concert from her patio.”

For Rebecca Tien, the kids’ mom, it was a special moment in time.

“I loved watching how delighted they all were. It was one of those moments where you feel like you’re a part of something incredible,” mom Rebecca Tien told CNN.

“It was also a good way to remember the value of connection, especially at a time like this when everyone feels disconnected. Just to know we were a part of something so sweet, even just for a minute, meant a lot.”

Taran and Calliope played songs for 30 minutes.

