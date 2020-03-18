Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Air Transat to begin suspending Europe, U.S. flights as border closure looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 8:08 am
COVID-19 causing travel woes for some Canadians
WATCH: COVID-19 causing travel woes for some Canadians

Transat AT Inc. says it will start the gradual suspension of Air Transat flights until April 30 as the Canadian government moves to close the border in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The company says sales for departures until April 30 are suspended immediately from and to most destinations in Europe and the United States.

READ MORE: WestJet says some recent passengers may have been exposed to coronavirus

Repatriation flights will still be operated during the next two weeks, in order to bring Transat customers back to their home country.

So as to allow as many repatriations as possible, the company says sales will, however, remain temporarily open in both directions between Montreal and Paris and Lisbon and between Toronto and London and Lisbon.

Some snowbirds return to Canada, others stay behind
Some snowbirds return to Canada, others stay behind

Transat says a date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales are also halted immediately from and to the Caribbean and Mexico with flights to continue for a few more days in order to repatriate Transat customers to Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadacoronavirus symptomsCOVIDair transatCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus UpdatesTransatair transat coronavirusborder closed coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.