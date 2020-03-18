Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 12:59 am
Updated March 18, 2020 1:02 am
NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: The National Hockey League has suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Thursday. (March 12)

OTTAWA – An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first NHLer to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Senators did not name the player when releasing the news Tuesday night.

The team said in a statement that the player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation.

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The statement added that the organization is in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and is working with team doctors and public health officials.

The Senators have asked all of their players to remain isolated and says its medical staff will be monitoring the health of the players.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL suspended its season last Thursday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
