Coronavirus: Saskatoon residents delivering groceries for free amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Jordan Marcoux is shopping for a family of four, and he’s never met any of them.

With people taking precautions because of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, he wanted to help those going into self-isolation, so he set up a page online where people can send him their shopping list.

They pay for the groceries, either with cash or eTransfer, and he drops them off at their door.

“I am young, I have a strong immune system, so I know that if it came down to it I’d probably be OK,” Marcoux said.

“I just want to make sure we take care of the people that might not be okay.”

Marcoux has at least 75 people interested in helping out so far.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan Marcoux just made his first delivery. He’s offering to get groceries for people self-isolating amid #COVID19 spreading in #Saskatoon – so far he has 75 volunteers. More tonight on @GlobalSaskatoon at 6 #yxe #coronavirus #CanadaCovid19 pic.twitter.com/97WAc0KeZm — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) March 17, 2020

He’s been working with YXE Community Response COVID-19, a Facebook group started over the weekend to help people find resources like people to make deliveries to their homes.

The idea is to help local organizations and people who need help connect with volunteers.

“This group is meant to be a resource that will be responsive to the needs within our city and communities,” said organizer Austin Cooper.

Things are still in the early stages. Cooper says his group has been talking with organizations like AIDS Saskatoon and Meals on Wheels about what they need.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Licensed daycares in Saskatchewan still open amid novel coronavirus pandemic

“Whether it’s capacity issues or it’s individuals that are vulnerable right now that can’t fulfill their normal duties … we’re trying to find people in the community that want to step up,” said Cooper.

“Were really feeling the power of good through this all.”

Deliveries aren’t the only way people are helping in Saskatoon. The gym Freedom Functional Fitness closed over the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped two coaches from posting workouts to do online.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan is offering to help seniors in Saskatoon, with the help of Cooper’s group. It said it’s had an “overwhelming response” from hopeful volunteers. It plans to start sending people to senior’s homes in the next few days.

Story continues below advertisement

Some local book and art supply stores are also offering free delivery for customers.

Meanwhile, Marcoux says he’s gearing up for more orders.