Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen taxi in Penticton recovered; cab driver assaulted and robbed, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 9:01 pm
Penticton RCMP say the incident happened Sunday evening, just before midnight, with the cab being quickly recovered.
Penticton RCMP say the incident happened Sunday evening, just before midnight, with the cab being quickly recovered. Global News

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a taxi and assaulting a cab driver in the South Okanagan.

According to Penticton RCMP, the theft occurred Sunday at 11:30 p.m., with the taxi driver calling 911 and reporting that he had been assaulted by a man who then stole the cab.

Related News

The taxi was parked near Skaha Lake Road and Green Avenue West in Penticton.

READ MORE: Woman dragged from car in Penticton after interrupting theft: police

“Front-line and Police Dog Service officers arrived and were able to locate the stolen taxi only a few blocks from where the incident occurred,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“Nearby, a man identified as Tyler Lemire, age 34, was located. Evidence related to the robbery was found on him, and he was subsequently arrested.”

Story continues below advertisement

Online court documents show that Lemire is facing charges of robbery, motor vehicle theft, theft of under $5,000 and assault.

Lemire was held in custody. His next court appearance will be Wednesday in Penticton.

More catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton
More catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganpentictonsouth okanaganpenticton rcmpstolen taxi
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.