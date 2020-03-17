Stolen taxi in Penticton recovered; cab driver assaulted and robbed, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a taxi and assaulting a cab driver in the South Okanagan.

According to Penticton RCMP, the theft occurred Sunday at 11:30 p.m., with the taxi driver calling 911 and reporting that he had been assaulted by a man who then stole the cab.

The taxi was parked near Skaha Lake Road and Green Avenue West in Penticton.

“Front-line and Police Dog Service officers arrived and were able to locate the stolen taxi only a few blocks from where the incident occurred,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“Nearby, a man identified as Tyler Lemire, age 34, was located. Evidence related to the robbery was found on him, and he was subsequently arrested.”

Online court documents show that Lemire is facing charges of robbery, motor vehicle theft, theft of under $5,000 and assault.

Lemire was held in custody. His next court appearance will be Wednesday in Penticton.

