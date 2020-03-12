Lindsay couple charged with theft and possession of stolen property: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman in Lindsay face theft charges following an incident at a business on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say just before 4 p.m., an employee at a Greenfield Road retail business reported to police a theft had allegedly occurred involving a man and woman.

Officers located the couple walking along Kent Street West. Police allege they were found in possession of property taken from the store.

Chace Andrew English, 27, and Zoe Azzopardi, 30, both of Lindsay, were each charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

They were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on April 16.

