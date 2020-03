Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man and his dog were able to scramble to safety after a fire broke out in their home on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the South Hill Mobile Home Park, located at 9090 24 St. S.E., before 1 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the occupants had escaped without injury, the fire department said, adding that the trailer was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

