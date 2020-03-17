Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Canadian Forces cancel major joint exercise with U.S. Army

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 6:23 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 6:51 pm
Canadian forces help their translator get medical attention during Exercise Maple Resolve.
Canadian forces help their translator get medical attention during Exercise Maple Resolve. Global News

The Canadian Armed Forces announced the cancellation of the Maple Resolve exercise — an annual international exercise in Canada that is designed to prepare a brigade and its soldiers for deployment.

“I have decided to cancel EX MAPLE RESOLVE. While this may impact our higher-level warfighting ability short-term, it will protect the force and keep us poised to conduct operations. I am very happy how our Army is responding to COVID-19, and together we stand #StrongProudReady,” Lieutenant General Wayne Eyre said on his official Twitter account.

According to the CAF, the event was a yearly exercise held in Wainwright, AB, that included major offensive and defence operational scenarios against simulated enemies, some of which took place across entire mock villages.

They said professional actors were hired to play residents and media representatives.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Armed ForcesCanadian ArmyMaple resolveCanadian army cancels exerciseMaple Resolve cancelledMaple Resolve exercise cancelled
