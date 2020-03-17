Coronavirus: Students in McMaster University residences given deadline to leave

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University is doing its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dean of students Sean Van Koughnett says students living in residence are being asked to move out “as soon as possible”, ahead of a deadline of 4 p.m. Saturday.

An important update for students who live on campus: McMaster residence students must move out as soon as possible and no later than Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m, excluding those with exceptional circumstances. 1/ https://t.co/NJHB2NgLd8 — McMaster University (@McMasterU) March 17, 2020

Van Koughnett says international students and out-of-province students can apply for exceptions, if they need more time to meet the deadline because of travel restrictions.

He says they are “trying to support the imperative of social distancing and flattening the curve.”

Van Koughnett adds that “having hundreds of students in buildings on campus was not conducive” to supporting that direction.

Van Koughnett is hopeful they can accomplish the move-out without too much issue, noting that hundreds of students had already left residence since Friday’s announcement that in-person classes and exams were being cancelled for the remainder of the term.

When they are at full capacity, approximately 4,200 students live in McMaster’s 13 on-campus residence buildings.