Education

Coronavirus: Students in McMaster University residences given deadline to leave

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 17, 2020 6:07 pm
McMaster University stepped up measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 on campus by cancelling events and travel.
McMaster University stepped up measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 on campus by cancelling events and travel. mcmaster.ca

McMaster University is doing its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dean of students Sean Van Koughnett says students living in residence are being asked to move out “as soon as possible”, ahead of a deadline of 4 p.m. Saturday.



Van Koughnett says international students and out-of-province students can apply for exceptions, if they need more time to meet the deadline because of travel restrictions.

He says they are “trying to support the imperative of social distancing and flattening the curve.”

Van Koughnett adds that “having hundreds of students in buildings on campus was not conducive” to supporting that direction.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: New positive COVID-19 case in Hamilton may have been from ‘community transmission’ not travel, says public health

Van Koughnett is hopeful they can accomplish the move-out without too much issue, noting that hundreds of students had already left residence since Friday’s announcement that in-person classes and exams were being cancelled for the remainder of the term.

When they are at full capacity, approximately 4,200 students live in McMaster’s 13 on-campus residence buildings.

 

