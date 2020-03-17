Coronavirus: 5 more positive tests for COVID-19 in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that Hamilton, Ont., has five new confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, in the city as of Tuesday morning.

Hamilton now has a total of 15 positive cases. No further details have been disclosed by the city or province.

It’s the second day in a row the city has seen its caseload increase by five.

On Monday, Mayor Fred Eisenberger revealed that those cases were all related to travel and that the infected are in self-isolation.

Many of the city’s 15 cases are still in the early stages of investigations but it’s believed they were all travel-related with no community transmission, according to public health.

No new cases have been reported in Niagara or Halton region as of Tuesday morning. Halton currently has four positive cases, while Niagara has three.

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says there are no known cases of the new coronavirus in Brantford, Ont.

On Tuesday morning, the province reported eight more confirmed positive tests in Ontario for COVID-19, putting the total of positive cases at 180, with 1,567 cases under investigation.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed a 77-year-old man who died tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case.

In light of the numbers, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario due to outbreak.

The move is aimed at limiting the number of public gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Recreational programs, public libraries, private schools, child care centres, bars and restaurants, theatres, and concert venues are now expected to close.

However, Ford said this is not a provincial shutdown.

“The vast majority of businesses, including those most vital for day-to-day life, will not be affected by this order,” he said. “Essential services and essential needs will be available to every individual and families.”

Ford said grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, manufacturing facilities, public transit, important public services, construction sites and office buildings will all continue to operate.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton begin COVID-19 screening protocols on Tuesday and is recommending staff, patients and visitors arrive at its health-care facilities at least 30 minutes before any scheduled appointments.

Upon arrival, patients and visitors can expect to be asked general questions about their current health, recent travel history and contact with those who have recently travelled overseas.

On Monday a pair of COVID-19 assessment centres were opened at the Hamilton Health Sciences urgent care clinic at 690 Main St. W. and at the east-end clinic at 2757 King St. E. that is operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare.

The assessment centres are by appointment only for those who have a referral from their doctor or Hamilton Public Health Services, based on symptoms (cough or fever), travel history and exposure to known cases.

Meanwhile, Niagara Health opened its first COVID-19 assessment centre on Tuesday, according to a release. It’s located behind the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls.

The facility will screen, assess and test people for COVID-19 by referral only. A second centre is expected to open in St. Catharines, next week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.