Coronavirus: What’s open and closed in Barrie, surrounding area amid COVID-19 concerns

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Canada and Ontario, many services and businesses in and around Barrie have been closed or cancelled.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, with many businesses required to close.

What’s legally required to close:

All facilities providing indoor recreational programs

All public libraries

All private schools as defined in the Education Act

All licenced child care centres

All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery

All theatres, including those offering live music performances, dance and other art forms, as well as movie cinemas

Concert venues

What’s closed locally:

Barrie City Hall (closed to the public but open to staff for essential service delivery)

Provincial Offences Act offices (closed to the public but open to staff for essential service delivery)

Barrie’s operations centre (closed to the public but open to staff for essential service delivery)

Landfill and environmental centre (closed to the public but open to staff for essential service delivery)

Surface water treatment plant (closed to the public but open to staff for essential service delivery)

Wastewater treatment facility (closed to the public but open to staff for essential service delivery)

All Barrie community centres and arenas

All City of Barrie theatres

All City of Barrie library branches

All casinos

All Goodlife Fitness and Fit4Less locations

All Cineplex locations

All lift operations, base lodges, attractions and rental services at Blue Mountain

In-person record checks with the Barrie Police Service

Horseshoe Resort

Snow Valley Resort, including all lift and snowtubing operations

What’s open locally:

LCBO store locations

Beer Store locations

One Plant in Barrie

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Banks

Georgian Mall is open, but some stores are reducing hours or closing. Residents should call the store directly for more information.

Upper Canada Mall is open, but many stores have closed or have reduced hours. A full list can be found here.

Other:

The City of Barrie’s customer service centre, Service Barrie, can be reached by email or phone.

City staff are continuing to take calls regarding by-law enforcement.

Barrie Transit may be experiencing intermittent service issues on some routes. The downtown terminal remains open.

Curbside collection is happening as scheduled.

LINX transit is running on all routes.

