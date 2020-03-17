Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough health unit reports no new cases, shortage of swabs for testing

By Greg Davis and Steve Guthrie Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 2:01 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 2:04 pm
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, talks about the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, talks about the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Steve Guthrie/Global News Peterborough

There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Peterborough area, but there is a shortage of swabs for testing, according to the region’s health unit.

At Peterborough Public Health’s media conference Tuesday medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said the man who tested positive for COVID-19 is “doing well.”

READ MORE: Peterborough coronavirus patient in close contact with a dozen people: health unit

The health unit said the man in his 30s travelled to Spain and Portugal in late February. He returned to Canada and began experiencing flu-like symptoms on March 1. He went to Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 12 and is now home self-isolating. Trent University confirmed the man is associated with its Peterborough campus.

The health unit noted tests are underway for 12 other individuals considered “close contacts” of the patient.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Monday opened its COVID-19 assessment centre located in the emergency department.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Regional Health Centre opens assessment centre

Salvaterra also noted the heath unit is experiencing a shortage of unique throat swabs required for testing for COVID-19. Thirty more are expected to arrive today, Salvaterra said.

She also said area general practitioners are being asked to contribute their chlamydia swabs which also can work to test for COVID-19.

The medical officer of health said GPs are also being asked to contribute un-needed personal protective equipment like eyeshields, masks, gloves and Tyvek suits – a brand of medical protective suits.

More to come.

