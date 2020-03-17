Coronavirus: Peterborough health unit reports no new cases, shortage of swabs for testing

Send this page to someone via email

There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Peterborough area, but there is a shortage of swabs for testing, according to the region’s health unit.

At Peterborough Public Health’s media conference Tuesday medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said the man who tested positive for COVID-19 is “doing well.”

The health unit said the man in his 30s travelled to Spain and Portugal in late February. He returned to Canada and began experiencing flu-like symptoms on March 1. He went to Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 12 and is now home self-isolating. Trent University confirmed the man is associated with its Peterborough campus.

The health unit noted tests are underway for 12 other individuals considered “close contacts” of the patient.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Monday opened its COVID-19 assessment centre located in the emergency department.

Salvaterra also noted the heath unit is experiencing a shortage of unique throat swabs required for testing for COVID-19. Thirty more are expected to arrive today, Salvaterra said.

She also said area general practitioners are being asked to contribute their chlamydia swabs which also can work to test for COVID-19.

The medical officer of health said GPs are also being asked to contribute un-needed personal protective equipment like eyeshields, masks, gloves and Tyvek suits – a brand of medical protective suits.

