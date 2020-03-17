Coronavirus: Alcohol NB Liquor to no longer accept cash

Send this page to someone via email

Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL) announced Tuesday that for the safety of its team members and customers, it will no longer be accepting cash in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The new policy will be implemented beginning Wednesday, and customers will have to pay using debit or credit cards only.

ANBL also stated in a release that as per the direction of the federal government, any team members who have travelled outside of Canada as of March 13 are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Moreover, the corporation is working with their team members on a case-by-case basis “to lessen the stress on them and their families due to this situation.”

“We will ensure no one loses pay for COVID-19 related absences,” said ANBL. Tweet This

The corporation also noted that team members who can work from home can begin to do so.

“We are also increasing sanitization practices within our stores to ensure surfaces are routinely cleaned and that employees are reminded of best practices like frequent hand washing.”

At this time, ANBL said they do not anticipate any impact on their supply.

“The team at ANBL is continuously monitoring the situation…As a result, customers may notice a change in heir experience when visiting our stores- all these changes are to keep our team and customers as safe as we can.”