Police take man into custody after standoff at Saint John motel

Saint John police have taken a man into custody after a standoff at a motel Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Jim Hennessy says officers were called to the motel at 607 Rothesay Ave. for a “disturbance” at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Hennessy said a man was barricaded in a room and spent much of the day negotiating with officers.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and the motel was cleared of other patrons.

The man eventually surrendered to police at approximately 2 p.m.

