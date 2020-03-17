Coronavirus: Tuesday update from Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister

Send this page to someone via email

The province has called two press conferences Tuesday to update Manitobans on the novel coronavirus situation.

The first will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Premier Brian Pallister. The second will be held at 11:15 a.m., or immediately after the premier’s remarks, with Manitoba health officials.

As of Monday night, the province had eight confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. Over the past several days, sports teams have cancelled their league play, schools are set to shut down on March 23 and numerous restaurants and retail operations have either scaled back their operations or closed.

Global Winnipeg will livestream both press conferences.

Story continues below advertisement