Manitoba announces 8th presumptive positive case of COVID-19

The Manitoba government has confirmed an eighth presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The latest case, reported shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, is a man in his 80s living in Winnipeg, according to a release from the province.

Health officials say it appears the man, along with the other seven confirmed cases, have all been exposed to the virus through recent travel.

The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Manitoba was announced last Thursday.

At a press conference held previously on Monday Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said about 400 people had been tested Sunday and at that time none of the results had come back with a presumptive positive.

Six of the province’s previously announced cases are people living in Winnipeg, and one is from the Interlake, health officials have previously said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing into your sleeve — if you get sick, stay at home.

