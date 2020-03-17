Grocery stores in Winnipeg create shopping hours for people susceptible to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, grocery stores in Winnipeg are teaming up to offer dedicated shopping hours for the city’s most vulnerable.

Seniors are among the most susceptible to COVID-19, and with the recent crowds of people visiting grocery stores, shops in Winnipeg are hoping to slow to spread of the virus.

Dakota Family Foods will be opening its stores at 7 a.m. on Thursdays to provide people who are more susceptible to COVID-19 an opportunity to shop in a low-stress environment and reduce the spread of the virus.

Food Fare announced similar changes, along with No Frills and Heritage Co-ops.

As of Monday, there have been eight reported cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.