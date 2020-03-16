Red Deer declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Red Deer has declared a state of local emergency as the province continues its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In an online statement, Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said the decision was made in alignment with the recommendations from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of all our citizens as we respond to the issue and work to maintain essential services to our community,” said Veer.

The city is also closing all recreation and culture facilities, but city hall and the Professional Building will remain open, with increased cleaning procedures.

Red Deer Transit will continue to run, and Sorenson Station remains open.

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to most foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

Story continues below advertisement

“We know this is a difficult and stressful time for everyone, including residents and our employees,” said Allan Seabrooke, Red Deer’s city manager.

“We are working around the clock to protect our community.” Tweet This

Red Deer residents are asked to call 403-342-8111 for non-emergency inquiries between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 symptoms should call Alberta Health Link at 811.

The province has also launched an online assessment tool to determine if you need to speak to a Health Link nurse regarding COVID-19.

Calgary also declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening.