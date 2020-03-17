Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

N.S. gas prices plummet to 79.4 cents per litre as province invokes interrupter clause

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 6:32 am
Updated March 17, 2020 6:39 am
Gas prices have dropped in provinces across Canada as uncertainty tied to COVID-19 causes global market fluctuations.
Gas prices have dropped in provinces across Canada as uncertainty tied to COVID-19 causes global market fluctuations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

Gas prices throughout the province dropped significantly overnight Monday as the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked its “interrupter” clause.

The new minimum for self serve regular gasoline is 79.4 cents per litre, a drop of 9.7 cents from the night before.

The NSUARB changed the price is used to respond to sudden and significant spikes in petroleum product prices. It allows the board to interrupt the regular weekly setting of prices at midnight on Thursday to reset the price for the security of supply.

READ MORE: Gas prices drop below $1 in Nova Scotia as Utility and Review Board invokes interrupter clause

It was invoked last week, causing prices in Nova Scotia to drop below $1 to the lowest prices seen in the province since August of 2016.

The NSUARB couldn’t confirm that the fluctuation is tied to COVID-19, although the global pandemic has previously been linked to lower gas prices.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How is the COVID-19 crisis affecting gas prices in Canada?

That’s attributed to the collapse of an oil supply cut agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia, coupled with uncertainty and less demand for oil amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to petroleum analyst Roger McKnight.

With files from Alexander Quon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 Nova Scotiacovid-19 Halifax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.