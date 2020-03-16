4 charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Four drivers are facing impaired driving charges following traffic stops in the City of Kawartha Lakes between Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.

On Friday, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police say officers responded to a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was located in the Argyle, Ont., area, northwest of Lindsay. Following an investigation, police say the driver was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Adam Judd, 30, of Kirkfield, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on April 9.

Then, on Saturday, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Snug Harbour Road near Lindsay.

The vehicle was located, according to police, and following an investigation, the driver was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Richard Jenkins, 47, of Lindsay, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on April 16.

Later that day, shortly after 10 p.m., officers reportedly observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Eldon Road in the Little Britain area.

Dianne Loyst, 51, of Oakwood, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Loyst is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on April 16.

On Monday, at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Kent Street in Lindsay over a suspected Highway Traffic Act infraction.

Following an investigation, Kyle Jones, 27, of Tillsonburg, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Jones is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on April 16.

