Health

New Canadians Centre closes offices in Peterborough, Cobourg amid coronavirus concerns

By Mark Giunta Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 12:01 pm
Logo of New Canadians Centre.
Logo of New Canadians Centre. Newsfile

The New Canadians Centre has closed its offices in Peterborough and Cobourg as part of its COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

All staff are working offsite as of Monday, March 16 until further notice.

All group activities — including its Tuesday, Thursday and Friday English conversation groups; the women’s group; Spanish, French and Russian conversation classes; the youth group; sewing and knitting classes and childminding services — have been cancelled until further notice.

Anyone needing support can still call the Peterborough office at (705) 743-0882 or email info@nccpeterborough.ca. Their queries will then be forwarded to the appropriate staff members.

Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19PeterboroughCobourgVirusClosureCovid19OutbreakPandemicNCCCOVIDNew Canadians Centre
