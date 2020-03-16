Regina police search for 3 male suspects involved in alleged armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is searching for three male suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery at a business on Sunday night.

Police say the reported robbery took place in the 2700 block of Montague Street shortly after 9 p.m.

The suspects entered the business, demanded money and property from one lone staff member. No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspects as wearing all dark clothes, faces covered and one carrying a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

