Crime

Regina police search for 3 male suspects involved in alleged armed robbery

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:49 am
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say they are looking for three male suspects believed to be involved in a reported robbery that happened at a business on Sunday night. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is searching for three male suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery at a business on Sunday night.

Police say the reported robbery took place in the 2700 block of Montague Street shortly after 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina police search for 2 suspects in alleged armed robbery

The suspects entered the business, demanded money and property from one lone staff member. No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspects as wearing all dark clothes, faces covered and one carrying a knife.

READ MORE: Downtown Regina bank robbed on Monday morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

