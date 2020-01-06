Downtown Regina bank robbed on Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating a bank robbery that took place in the city’s downtown on Monday morning.

According to police, they were called to the RBC Royal Bank location on the 2000 block of 11th Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Police say a lone male entered the bank and demanded money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The RBC branch was closed Monday, with signs in the door directing clients to their Victoria Avenue location due to an emergency.

The police investigation is ongoing.

