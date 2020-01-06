Menu

Crime

Downtown Regina bank robbed on Monday morning

By Staff Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 5:49 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 5:51 pm
The RBC branch in Regina's downtown was closed Monday following a robbery.
The RBC branch in Regina's downtown was closed Monday following a robbery. Derek Putz / Global News

Regina police are investigating a bank robbery that took place in the city’s downtown on Monday morning.

According to police, they were called to the RBC Royal Bank location on the 2000 block of 11th Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Police say a lone male entered the bank and demanded money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after alleged robbery

No one was injured in the robbery.

The RBC branch was closed Monday, with signs in the door directing clients to their Victoria Avenue location due to an emergency.

The police investigation is ongoing.

