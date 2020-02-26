Regina police search for 2 suspects in alleged armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened at a business in the 3000 block of 13th Avenue at about 10 p.m.

A man and a woman went into the business and reportedly demanded cash and goods, police said.

The man was carrying what police described as a large knife.

The two suspects took money and property and fled the scene on foot, police said.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Police describe the first suspect as a six-foot-tall man weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a peach-coloured jacket over a black hoodie with a red bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is a woman wearing a black/grey wind jacket, a purple sweater and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.