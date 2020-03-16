What’s closed, cancelled in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

While many grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants are open in Waterloo Region, most camps, recreational facilities and libraries are closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The following is a list of cancellations and closures. Global News will update this page as we receive further information:

The following remain open at this time:

Grand River Transit

Most grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants

All outdoor parks and trails

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.