Canada

What’s closed, cancelled in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge amid coronavirus outbreak

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:43 am
Updated March 16, 2020 10:57 am
Stopping the spread of COVID-19.
While many grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants are open in Waterloo Region, most camps, recreational facilities and libraries are closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — All you need to know about COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

The following is a list of cancellations and closures. Global News will update this page as we receive further information:

The following remain open at this time:

  • Grand River Transit
  • Most grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants
  • All outdoor parks and trails
How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

