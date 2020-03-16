What’s closed, cancelled in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge amid coronavirus outbreak

While many grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants are open in Waterloo Region, most camps, recreational facilities and libraries are closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The following is a list of cancellations and closures. Global News will update this page as we receive further information:
- All publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks after March break, shutting their doors from March 14 to April 5.
- All municipally run daycare centres, museums, libraries, arenas, pools, community centres and public libraries will be closed until April 5.
- All day camps and recreational programs taking place throughout the region, in cities and through the YMCA have been cancelled.
- Daycares at Waterloo schools and YMCAs are closed until April 5.
- The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory and THEMUSEUM are closed indefinitely.
- The Elmira Curling Club has closed for the season.
- All Apple Stores are closed until March 27.
- All Anglican churches are closed.
- GoodLife Fitness has announced a Canada-wide closure of all its locations.
- Lush retail stores are closed from March 16 to 29.
- Cadillac Fairview is reducing operating hours at malls across Canada.
- Mandarin announced the closure of its buffet.
- Lululemon closed all stores across North America and Europe.
- The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival has been cancelled.
- True North and Fluxible have been cancelled.
- The Kitchener Rangers’ season has been postponed.
The following remain open at this time:
- Grand River Transit
- Most grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants
- All outdoor parks and trails
Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.
COMMENTS