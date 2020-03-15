Starbucks closing some stores, eliminating seating amid coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks is ramping up its efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus by removing seating from its stores.
The coffee chain says people will still be able to make purchases in-store and online, but they’ll be encouraged to take items to go.
It says it’s also temporarily closing stores in “high-social gathering locations” such as those in shopping malls and on university campuses.
Coronavirus outbreak: Apple to close most stores worldwide for 2 weeks over COVID-19 concerns
The chain says workers whose hours will be affected by the pandemic will get “catastrophe pay.”
Lush Canada and Lululemon are also temporarily shuttering their stores.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS