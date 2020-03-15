Starbucks closing some stores, eliminating seating amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Starbucks is ramping up its efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus by removing seating from its stores.

The coffee chain says people will still be able to make purchases in-store and online, but they’ll be encouraged to take items to go.

READ MORE: Apple closes all stores outside China for 2 weeks amid viral pandemic

It says it’s also temporarily closing stores in “high-social gathering locations” such as those in shopping malls and on university campuses.

1:09 Coronavirus outbreak: Apple to close most stores worldwide for 2 weeks over COVID-19 concerns Coronavirus outbreak: Apple to close most stores worldwide for 2 weeks over COVID-19 concerns

The chain says workers whose hours will be affected by the pandemic will get “catastrophe pay.”

Lush Canada and Lululemon are also temporarily shuttering their stores.

Story continues below advertisement

Your health and the safety of our people are everything to us, so we’ve made the decision to close our stores in North America and Europe March 16th through March 27th. Breathe easy knowing #thesweatlife is here for you online, wherever you are in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/ySRZ0FqOLg — lululemon (@lululemon) March 15, 2020