Newmarket mayor tests negative for COVID-19

Newmarket Mayor John Taylor says he’s tested negative for COVID-19 after he went into self-isolation earlier this week.

“I have been fully cleared by Public Health and I do not need to self-isolate any longer,” Taylor said in a statement Sunday.

“I am feeling 100 per cent healthy again and look forward to getting back to work.”

Taylor was tested at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Thursday after experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, nausea and aches and pains.

“While I am now able to put this behind me, I am more aware than ever that our community and country face significant challenges in the weeks and months ahead,” Taylor said in the statement.

“I will be immediately turning my attention to the role that the town and region can play in supporting people through this difficult time.”

As of Sunday, there have been 145 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

