Tech

Shaw opens up ‘Go WiFi’ hotspots to Canadians for free during COVID-19 outbreak

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 4:35 pm
A Shaw Communications sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. Shaw Communications Inc. beat analyst estimates with a 68.5 per cent increase in its first-quarter net income as growth at Freedom Mobile and its business services unit offset flat results at its core residential services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
A Shaw Communications sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. Shaw Communications Inc. beat analyst estimates with a 68.5 per cent increase in its first-quarter net income as growth at Freedom Mobile and its business services unit offset flat results at its core residential services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

Shaw Communications has made the move to offer its “Go WiFi” program free to Canadians where it’s available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, made Saturday, will see all the hot spots opened up, meaning even if users aren’t Shaw customers, they will have access.

“Shaw customer or not, we know that it is important to stay connected, especially in times like this,” said a news release from the company.

READ MORE: Latest updates on coronavirus in Canada

The Calgary-based organization has also added access to a number of free channels to its customers, including news and children’s programming.

Rogers, Telus and TekSavvy have also responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and have suspended data limits for home internet customers. Shaw said its customers do not have a data limit.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Internet providers suspend data overage fees for home internet

Shaw “Go Wifi” hotspots span across Canada from Vancouver Island to Ottawa. The full list of locations is available on the Shaw website.

