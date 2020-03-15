Shaw opens up ‘Go WiFi’ hotspots to Canadians for free during COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Shaw Communications has made the move to offer its “Go WiFi” program free to Canadians where it’s available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, made Saturday, will see all the hot spots opened up, meaning even if users aren’t Shaw customers, they will have access.

“Shaw customer or not, we know that it is important to stay connected, especially in times like this,” said a news release from the company. Tweet This

The Calgary-based organization has also added access to a number of free channels to its customers, including news and children’s programming.

Rogers, Telus and TekSavvy have also responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and have suspended data limits for home internet customers. Shaw said its customers do not have a data limit.

Shaw “Go Wifi” hotspots span across Canada from Vancouver Island to Ottawa. The full list of locations is available on the Shaw website.