Canada

Coronavirus: Rogers says no data overage fees for home internet customers

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 3:14 pm
Rogers is suspending data limits for its home internet customers as telecommuting gains steam due to the new coronavirus.

The company said the vast majority of its clients have unlimited access but that those with limits won’t face penalties if they exceed their cap.

The move follows a similar announcement from AT&T in the U.S.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Trudeau announces economic aid package to help Canadians amid outbreak

“Many of our AT&T internet customers already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving home internet data overage for the remaining customers,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“Additionally, through access from AT&T, we’ll continue to offer internet data to qualifying limited income households for $10 a month.”

Telus, Bell and TekSavvy did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Shaw said the company does not charge overage fees.

In Canada, there are more than 150 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus. Health officials have urged Canadians to take precautions to limit the further spread of the disease.

Some workplaces — including e-commerce giant Shopify — have asked or encouraged employees to work from home.

— With files from Global News’ Maryam Shah

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
