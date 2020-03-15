Coronavirus: OLG closing all casinos across Ontario as precautionary measure

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has ordered all casinos in the province to shut down amid growing concerns for COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, OLG confirmed that an “orderly shutdown” of all casinos in the province is underway.

“We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours,” the OLG stated in a release issued at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

The decision is consistent with the recommendations of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19.

“OLG will provide an update on when the casinos will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities,” OLG stated.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers and employees at that time.” Tweet This

