Health

Coronavirus: OLG closing all casinos across Ontario as precautionary measure

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 3:41 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 3:47 pm
The OLG has ordered all casinos across Ontario to shutdown as precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has ordered all casinos in the province to shut down amid growing concerns for COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, OLG confirmed that an “orderly shutdown” of all casinos in the province is underway.

“We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours,” the OLG stated in a release issued at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

The decision is consistent with the recommendations of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19.

“OLG will provide an update on when the casinos will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities,” OLG stated.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers and employees at that time.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19OlgcasinosOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporationcoronavirus closuresOLG coronavirus
