Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 2 new local cases of COVID-19, 1 of which has been hospitalized

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 4:36 pm
People leave a COVID-19 assessment centre Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
People leave a COVID-19 assessment centre Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says there are two new local cases of COVID-19 in the region, one of which is being treated at a Barrie, Ont., hospital.

The individual who’s been hospitalized is a man in his 70s who on Wednesday went to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), where he’s currently being treated.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

Simcoe Muskoka health officials say they’re investigating after the man in his 70s was in close contact with another RVH patient who died on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 142

“RVH has tracked the movement of the patient throughout the health centre and have notified staff and physicians who may have been exposed to the patient,” health officials say.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, the man stayed at the Hampton Inn in Barrie, Ont., between March 5 and 11. Health officials are asking people who stayed or worked at the hotel during that time to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from March 11.

Story continues below advertisement

The second case is a woman in her 40s who went to Southlake Regional Health Centre on Friday. The woman’s case is travel-related, and officials say she’s self-isolating and recovering at home.

READ MORE: ‘We have plenty of food’: Ontario government urges calm amid pandemic panic buying

“Our infectious and communicable diseases team is working diligently to identify and follow up with known contacts of these new cases who may have potentially been exposed to the virus,” Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“The focus of the team is to ensure that we reach out and determine who should be directed to self-isolate.”

There are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit’s jurisdiction. The first case was confirmed on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, there have been 142 novel coronavirus cases in Ontario.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaBarrie coronavirusBarrie COVID-19Simcoe coronavirusSimcoe COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19Southlake Regional Health Centre COVID-19Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre COVID-19RVH COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.