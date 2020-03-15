Menu

Canada

Passenger who flew from Gatwick to Toronto tested positive for coronavirus: WestJet

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 4:52 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 4:53 pm
Spread of COVID-19 having major impact on travel industry
The spread of COVID-19 is having major impact on the travel industry.

WestJet is advising anyone seated on certain rows of a flight returning to Toronto from England on March 11 to self-isolate and call medical authorities after one of their passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

“Guests who were seated in rows 10-16 of WestJet flight 4, returning to Toronto Pearson Airport from London Gatwick (LGW) are directed to self-isolate and call Peel Public Health immediately at 905-799-7700 (or at 905-584-2216 if in Caledon),” they said in a statement.

“Guests on flight 4 are also being advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and call Peel Public Health if symptoms arise within the next 14 days,” they said.

WestJet said they were told by the Public Health Agency of Canada that a passenger tested positive shortly after returning on Flight 4 from the London Gatwick airport to Toronto Pearson International airport on Wednesday.

Last week, WestJet sent out a notice to guests outlining comprehensive cleaning measures and increased training for its staff amid the coronavirus outbreak that include hospital-grade filters and Clorox wipes and sprays.

“WestJet has standard procedures in place for dealing with illness and is working with PHAC, Peel Public Health, Toronto Pearson Airport and Gatwick Airport,” they said. “The safety of our guests and crews is our top priority.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19WestJetAirplaneCanada airlinepassenger coronavirus WestJetWestJet coronavirusWestJet passenger tests positive coronavirus
