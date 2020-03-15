Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing city total to 10

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 1:06 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 1:25 pm
How to properly practise self-isolation
WATCH ABOVE: As the new coronavirus continues to spread across Canada, public health officials are urging Canadians to practise diligent hygiene and social distancing.

Ontario health officials confirmed five new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa Sunday morning, bringing the total in the city to 10.

It is the biggest single-day jump in cases in the city since the outbreak began.

The ages, gender, hospital location, and transmission source is listed as “pending” for all of the new cases, with the patients all reported to be in self-isolation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 142

The news comes after two new cases were confirmed in Ottawa on Saturday.

Meanwhile, provincial health officials announced a total of 39 new cases in Ontario Sunday morning, bringing the provincial total to 142, which marked the biggest single-day jump in the province.

The transmission source was listed as “pending” for all but one of the new cases Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Health told Global News the province still has no confirmed cases of community transmission, though “pending” means they are still gathering information.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

How not to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawacoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19
