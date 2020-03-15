24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec, including one child

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update Sunday on its response to the novel coronavirus as cases continue to rise.

As of Saturday night, there have been 24 confirmed cases including one child. 850 people are awaiting their screening test results and 1399 tests have come back negative.

The Sainte-Justine Hospital received the first child case of coronavirus in the province Saturday, spokesperson Florence Meney confirmed.

The minor is said to have returned from Europe and was at home in isolation.

Prime Minister François Legault will hold a series of meetings on Sunday with stakeholders in the health sector: doctors, nurses, attendants to beneficiaries, union spokespersons, etc., to ensure their needs are being met.

Legault will hold another daily press conference, Sunday afternoon in Quebec. He will be joined by the Minister of Health, Danielle McCann, and the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda.

The latest developments have forced Quebec City to close its public facilities.

Therefore, sports, leisure and community life centres in Old Capital have been inaccessible since 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The mayor of Quebec, Régis Labeaume, said he had no choice but to reverse his decision because of the state of health emergency decreed by the government of Quebec.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

