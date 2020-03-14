Toronto police identify victim of deadly east-end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s east-end.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call just before 10 a.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road on Friday.

Police located two women suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to a local trauma centre. One woman was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, of Toronto. Police said she is the city’s 13th homicide.

Police said an autopsy has confirmed that her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

The other woman has not been identified and she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for a male suspect described as about six feet tall, with a medium build, short hair, wearing light pants and a dark jacket.

Police could not confirm if the suspect knew the victims or if the victims knew each other.