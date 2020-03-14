Menu

Toronto police identify victim of deadly east-end shooting

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 9:24 pm
Toronto police have identified the city's 13th homicide as Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, of Toronto.
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s east-end.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call just before 10 a.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road on Friday.

Police located two women suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to a local trauma centre. One woman was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting in east-end Toronto

She has been identified as Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, of Toronto. Police said she is the city’s 13th homicide.

Police said an autopsy has confirmed that her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

The other woman has not been identified and she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are searching for a male suspect described as about six feet tall, with a medium build, short hair, wearing light pants and a dark jacket.

Police could not confirm if the suspect knew the victims or if the victims knew each other.

Toronto Police, Toronto shooting, Toronto Homicide, brimley and sheppard shooting, sheppard brimley homicide, toronto homicides 2020
