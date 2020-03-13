2 taken to hospital after shooting in east-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition after a shooting Friday morning in east-end Toronto.

Police said officers responded to an unknown trouble call just before 10 a.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that two adults were taken to hospital.

There is no word on age or gender of the victims.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

