Montreal man in critical condition following collision on Highway 40

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a head-on collision with another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 40.
The vehicle was driving eastbound between the Anjou interchange and the Roi-René Boulevard exit, according to SQ spokesperson Sgt. Hélène Nepton.
READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after head-on crash on Hwy. 30 in Montérégie
“The driver who was driving in the opposite direction was taken to the hospital with serious injuries,” Nepton said.
The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. early Saturday. First respondents had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the injured man.
READ MORE: Lachute man killed in pedestrian collision on Route 158
The scene of the crash was temporarily blocked off for the purposes of the investigation.
Traffic has since been restored.
COMMENTS