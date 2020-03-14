Montreal man in critical condition following collision on Highway 40

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a head-on collision with another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 40.

The vehicle was driving eastbound between the Anjou interchange and the Roi-René Boulevard exit, according to SQ spokesperson Sgt. Hélène Nepton.

“The driver who was driving in the opposite direction was taken to the hospital with serious injuries,” Nepton said.

The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. early Saturday. First respondents had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the injured man.

The scene of the crash was temporarily blocked off for the purposes of the investigation.

Traffic has since been restored.