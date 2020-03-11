Woman in critical condition after head-on crash on Hwy. 30 in Montérégie

Highway 30 in the Montérégie is closed in both directions for the morning rush hour on Wednesday after a midnight crash sent a woman in her 20s to hospital, where she remains in serious condition, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told Global News the collision occurred near Châteauguay shortly after 12:15 a.m. when the woman was driving the wrong way on the road. She was headed eastbound in a westbound lane of the highway, the SQ spokesperson said.

After colliding head-on with a semi truck, her SUV caught fire, according to police. Firefighters were called to the scene to help rescue her from the vehicle.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said, and she remains in critical condition. The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital, but the SQ said this was only a precautionary measure.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The truck that was hit reportedly did not contain any dangerous materials.