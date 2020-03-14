Coronavirus: London, Ont., mayor to self-isolate upon return from U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The Mayor of London, Ont., has announced that following the advice of healthcare professionals, he will go into self-isolation upon his return from a trip to the United States.

A statement from Ed Holder’s office said the mayor has cut a stateside family reunion short and has secured “the first available flight back to London.”

The statement added that Holder “is showing no symptoms of COVID-19, and is feeling healthy.”

Holder’s office said he left for the U.S. on March 11, two days before federal health officials warned against non-essential foreign travel, with plans to return on March 22.

“During his time in the United States, Mayor Holder was in daily contact with healthcare professionals in London and City staff helping to coordinate and lead London’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

The move will see Deputy Mayor and Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer continue to serve as acting mayor, Holder’s office said.

“[Holder] will continue to be an active participant in London’s planning and response while in self-isolation,” the mayor’s office added.

Holder’s 14 days of self-isolation is set to begin on Monday, his office said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.