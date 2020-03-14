‘Horrible to comprehend’: Young London, Ont., mother killed in crash remembered

Send this page to someone via email

Amanda Lewington lost her life on March 11 at the age of 20.

She was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Wednesday night.

She’s being remembered as someone who worked hard towards a bright future for her and her son.

“When you lose someone so young, [especially] somebody who’s working so hard to build a bright and positive future… it’s [difficult],” Steve Cordes told 980 CFPL.

Cordes is the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU).

Amanda was a trainee in its social enterprise program, YOU Made It Cafe, located at Richmond Street and York Street.

According to provincial police, a fatal motor vehicle crash took place just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the T-intersection of Ball Park and Townline roads.

The preliminary investigation determined a mid-size coupe was travelling southbound on Ballpark Road when the vehicle left the roadway, drove through a wooded area and ultimately came to a stop in a field off Townline Road.

Lewington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, ages 17 and 29, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“[Amanda] was in [a few] programs at YOU, [and] all of it was organized around helping her determine her future, long-term goals, [and] employment opportunities,” Cordes added.

“I know she was a young mom, so the devastation… is just horrible to comprehend,” he said.

“There’s a very young child that just lost their mom.” Tweet This

According to her Facebook page, Lewington attended Saunders Secondary School in London.

An OPP release states she’s from Bridgenorth, Ont.

Cordes says Lewington’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help eliminate some of the financial burden.

“I think anytime a community loses a young person, it’s a loss for so many people,” said Cordes.

“And it’s somebody in this case that should’ve had a lifetime of opportunities ahead of her.”

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan