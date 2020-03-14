Menu

Canada

‘Horrible to comprehend’: Young London, Ont., mother killed in crash remembered

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 2:33 pm
Amanda Lewington lost her life on March 11th at the age of 20.
Amanda Lewington lost her life on March 11th at the age of 20. Amanda Lewington/Facebook

Amanda Lewington lost her life on March 11 at the age of 20.

She was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Wednesday night.

She’s being remembered as someone who worked hard towards a bright future for her and her son.

READ MORE: Man dead following collision between car, transit bus in Whitby: Durham police

“When you lose someone so young, [especially] somebody who’s working so hard to build a bright and positive future… it’s [difficult],” Steve Cordes told 980 CFPL.

Cordes is the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU).

Amanda was a trainee in its social enterprise program, YOU Made It Cafe, located at Richmond Street and York Street.

According to provincial police, a fatal motor vehicle crash took place just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the T-intersection of Ball Park and Townline roads.

The preliminary investigation determined a mid-size coupe was travelling southbound on Ballpark Road when the vehicle left the roadway, drove through a wooded area and ultimately came to a stop in a field off Townline Road.

Lewington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, ages 17 and 29, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 16-year-old boy dead, 4 teens injured after vehicle crashes into trees in Vaughan

“[Amanda] was in [a few] programs at YOU, [and] all of it was organized around helping her determine her future, long-term goals, [and] employment opportunities,” Cordes added.

“I know she was a young mom, so the devastation… is just horrible to comprehend,” he said.

“There’s a very young child that just lost their mom.”

According to her Facebook page, Lewington attended Saunders Secondary School in London.

An OPP release states she’s from Bridgenorth, Ont.

READ MORE: Car crashes near Southdale, erupts in flames, 5 people sent to hospital

Cordes says Lewington’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help eliminate some of the financial burden.

“I think anytime a community loses a young person, it’s a loss for so many people,” said Cordes.

“And it’s somebody in this case that should’ve had a lifetime of opportunities ahead of her.”

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan

