5 teens injured, 2 critically, after vehicle crashes into trees in Vaughan

Five teens were injured, including two critically, after a vehicle crashed into numerous trees in Vaughan late Tuesday night.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash at King Vaughan Road and Kipling Avenue just before midnight.

Staff. Sgt. Andrew Bell said the vehicle was travelling westbound on King Vaughan Road when it “left the roadway for unknown reasons.” He said the vehicle then struck some trees and came to a rest on the side of the road.

“The road has a fairly sharp turn south and then it corrects back,” Bell said. “That would be speculating as to why the accident happened but I’m sure that may have been an impact factor.”

Police said two teens were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. One teen suffered serious injuries and the two other occupants only suffered minor injuries.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle were between 15 and 17 years old.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact York Regional Police’s Major Collision Unit.