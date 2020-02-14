1 dead following collision between car, transit bus in Whitby: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a person is dead after a crash involving a car and a transit bus in Whitby Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the crash at the intersection of South Blair Street and Victoria Street East at 6:55 p.m.

The victim was a person who was inside the car, police said. There is no word on their identity.

Officers said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not injured.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

This closure will be a few hours while our Collision Investigators gather evidence at this fatal collision involving a car and transit bus. https://t.co/oDUOZIMkhg — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 15, 2020

