Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following collision between car, transit bus in Whitby: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 8:48 pm
Police said they were called to the crash at 6:55 p.m.
Police said they were called to the crash at 6:55 p.m. Jasmine Pazzano / Global News File

Durham Regional Police say a person is dead after a crash involving a car and a transit bus in Whitby Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the crash at the intersection of South Blair Street and Victoria Street East at 6:55 p.m.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Pickering industrial accident

The victim was a person who was inside the car, police said. There is no word on their identity.

Officers said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not injured.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceWhitby crashWhitby collisionBlair and Victoria streetsSouth Blair Street and Victoria Street East
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.